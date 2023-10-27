Income Tax compliance in India is on the upswing across slabs

Data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday shows that a healthy trend of increased compliance by taxpayers is continuing to grow which augurs well for the country going ahead.

The data shows that the number of returns filed have shot up across various tax slabs reflecting the a more robust revenue base.

The number of ITR filings has shown a consistent upswing over the last few years. The returns filed by individual taxpayers have shot up from 3.36 crore in Assessment Year (AY) 2013-14 to 6.37 crore in AY 2021-22 registering an overall increase of 90 per cent.

During the current financial year the number of ITRs filed have surged further to 7.41 crore for AY 2023-24 till date, including 53 lakh new first time filers. "This is an indication of the widening of tax base subsequent to various reform measures put in place," the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

In fact, while the overall number of returns of individual taxpayers has shown an increase over the years, there is also an increase in the number of returns filed by individual taxpayers across various ranges of gross total income, the statement said.

In the range of gross total income of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, the number of returns filed by individual taxpayers from AY 2013-14 to AY 2021-22 has registered an increase of 295 per cent and 291 per cent. respectively.