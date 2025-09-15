Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls heartfelt encounter between PM Modi, senior party leader in Bhopal

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Ahead of Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday shared an emotional anecdote highlighting the Prime Minister's deep respect for party workers.

Taking to social media platform X, Chouhan shared his 'My Modi Story' with a video message, recalling the time when PM Modi, then BJP’s General Secretary, toured Madhya Pradesh extensively, meeting countless workers across the state.

“Modi ji used to travel across Madhya Pradesh tirelessly, connecting with workers at every level. What always stood out was his remarkable memory and unwavering respect for every individual who contributed to the party,” Union Minister Chouhan said.

He also recalled one incident involving former minister Laxmi Narayan Gupta.

“Modi ji once enquired about Laxmi Narayan ji. Later, during a visit to Bhopal for a programme, I suggested he meet him. Without hesitation, Modi ji agreed.”

What followed, Chouhan said, left everyone deeply moved.