Second nuclear plant coming up in Banswara to boost Rajasthan's energy capacity

Jaipur, Sep 20: After a gap of nearly 52 years, Rajasthan is gearing up for its second nuclear power plant in Banswara, following the success of the Rawatbhata Nuclear Power Plant in Chittorgarh.

Once operational and with further capacity expansion at Rawatbhata, the state's total nuclear power generation is expected to reach 6,680 MW, marking a major milestone in Rajasthan's journey towards becoming a nuclear energy hub.

Rajasthan's energy sector continues to chart an impressive growth trajectory.

Already holding the distinction of being ranked number one in the country for renewable energy, the state is now poised to make significant strides in the nuclear energy sector as well.

