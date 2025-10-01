Cold Case Breakthrough: 13-Year-Old Murder Mystery Solved Through Cricket in Mangalore

A man killed his business partner and then disappeared. An FIR was filed, but he remained untraceable. The case soon turned cold, with the file gathering dust in the police station. This chilling story from Karnataka was solved many years after the actual crime. In a podcast with Divay Agarwal—entrepreneur turned storyteller—titled Khooni Monday, Aryaan Misra from the DesiCrime podcast recounted the case.

In Mangalore, during the late 1990s and early 2000s, a financial firm, Shiva Finance, was run by two men, both named Vishwanath. Vishwanath Rai was the owner, and Vishwanath Shetty worked as a manager in the brokerage and investment business. Over time, a serious feud developed between the two business partners.

On June 7, 2001, the feud reached a deadly climax. Vishwanath Shetty allegedly murdered Vishwanath Rai at a house near Gandhi Park in Uppinangady. After the killing, he dumped the body near Honnavar and disappeared. Police have a witness testimony, and all the evidence pointed to Shetty, but the police could not track him down. Rumors circulated that he had fled to Dubai or committed suicide, but no concrete leads emerged. His family never filed a missing person report, and the case went cold, gathering dust in the files of the Puttur police station.