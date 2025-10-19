Over 200 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh in One of the Largest Security Breakthroughs

Security Forces Term it a Strategic Gain

Senior police officials described the development as a “significant morale boost” for the ongoing counter-insurgency operations. They added that many of the surrendered members were involved in logistical support, recruitment, and local-level operations for Maoist cadres. The 153 weapons deposited included automatic rifles and ammunition stockpiles used in past attacks against security forces.

The Chhattisgarh Police stated that a combination of increased security pressure, continuous area domination exercises, and outreach programmes encouraging Maoists to return to mainstream life contributed to the mass surrender. Authorities also confirmed that those who surrendered will be brought under the State’s rehabilitation scheme, which includes financial assistance, vocational training, and opportunities for reintegration.

Background: Ongoing Anti-Maoist Operations

Chhattisgarh has been a major centre of Maoist insurgency for nearly two decades, with districts like Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur registering repeated clashes between security forces and insurgent groups. This surrender comes at a time when the government has intensified operations through coordinated efforts of the CRPF, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Bastar Fighters.

In recent months, the State has reported multiple encounters and steady weakening of Maoist command structures. Officials said that many cadres were facing scarcity of resources and increased internal divisions, which pushed them to consider the surrender route.