Over 200 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh in One of the Largest Security Breakthroughs

In a major breakthrough for security forces in Chhattisgarh, 210 Maoists laid down arms on October 17, 2025, marking one of the largest collective surrenders in the State’s recent history. The event, facilitated under the State government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, also saw the handing over of 153 weapons, including INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, and country-made firearms, to the authorities.
According to officials, the surrender took place in Sukma district, a core Maoist stronghold in the Bastar division, which has remained one of the most sensitive regions in the Red Corridor. Many among those who surrendered were reportedly associated with different frontal organisations of the banned CPI (Maoist), and some were carrying bounties announced by the police for their arrest.
Senior police officials described the development as a “significant morale boost” for the ongoing counter-insurgency operations. They added that many of the surrendered members were involved in logistical support, recruitment, and local-level operations for Maoist cadres. The 153 weapons deposited included automatic rifles and ammunition stockpiles used in past attacks against security forces.
The Chhattisgarh Police stated that a combination of increased security pressure, continuous area domination exercises, and outreach programmes encouraging Maoists to return to mainstream life contributed to the mass surrender. Authorities also confirmed that those who surrendered will be brought under the State’s rehabilitation scheme, which includes financial assistance, vocational training, and opportunities for reintegration.
Chhattisgarh has been a major centre of Maoist insurgency for nearly two decades, with districts like Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur registering repeated clashes between security forces and insurgent groups. This surrender comes at a time when the government has intensified operations through coordinated efforts of the CRPF, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Bastar Fighters.
In recent months, the State has reported multiple encounters and steady weakening of Maoist command structures. Officials said that many cadres were facing scarcity of resources and increased internal divisions, which pushed them to consider the surrender route.
The Chhattisgarh government has reiterated that its approach includes both tactical operations and dialogue-based rehabilitation. Authorities emphasised that the objective is not just to neutralise armed resistance but also to restore normalcy and development in conflict-affected regions, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and livelihood support.
Officials have encouraged more Maoist members to surrender, stating that “violence cannot be a sustainable path, and the administration remains open to those willing to join the democratic process.”
While this surrender is being seen as a major blow to Maoist influence in Bastar, security analysts caution that core leadership elements may still be active in interior forest belts. The police have said that follow-up operations will continue to prevent regrouping and ensure that development initiatives in the region face no disruption. (Rh/MY/VP)
