After Days of Deadly Conflict, Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire

Doha, Oct 19 (IANS) Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following more than a week of intense fighting that left dozens dead and hundreds injured, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the Qatari statement, the two neighbouring countries also agreed to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability, with follow-up talks scheduled in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Delegations from both Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for negotiations mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

The talks were led by the respective defence ministers, with Pakistan stating that the focus would be on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border."