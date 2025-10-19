SC Panel Pushes for Equal Opportunity Policy for Transgender Persons; Relief Granted to Transwoman Teacher

Supreme Court Intervention in Transwoman Teacher Case

In a related case, a transwoman school teacher approached the Supreme Court after her job was reportedly terminated on grounds of her gender identity. The apex court granted relief by directing the authorities to reinstate her with immediate effect or ensure she is not deprived of employment opportunities due to her transition. The bench observed that dignity and access to livelihood cannot be denied based on gender identity and reiterated that transgender persons are entitled to constitutional protections under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21.

Existing Legal Framework

India legally recognises transgender persons following the landmark 2014 NALSA v. Union of India judgment, in which the Supreme Court affirmed the right to self-identification of gender. Subsequently, Parliament enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which prohibits discrimination in education, healthcare, employment, property rights, and public services. The law also mandates the creation of a National Council for Transgender Persons to monitor policy implementation.

However, activists have criticised the Act for procedural hurdles such as certification requirements for gender identity and limited enforcement mechanisms against discrimination at the institutional level.