'Insult to Hindu faith': BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav For Calling 'Diya' Lighting Waste of Money

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks questioning the need to spend large sums on lighting diyas and candles during Diwali, calling his statement "shocking" and "insensitive" towards Hindu traditions.

A controversy erupted after Yadav said on Saturday, "Throughout the world, cities become beautifully illuminated during Christmas, and this festive lighting can last for months. We should take inspiration from this. Why do we need to spend money on diyas and candles, and overthink the process? We should reconsider what to expect from the government; perhaps it should be changed. We will ensure that there are more stunning lights in the future."

Reacting sharply, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to X and said, "Akhilesh Yadav's statement is not only shocking but also shows insensitivity towards our festivals. Diwali is a symbol of our cultural and spiritual values -- it is not just a festival of lights, but it conveys the message of the victory of light over darkness."