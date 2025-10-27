The Mysterious Death of a U.S. Officer in Dhaka

On the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in China for the SCO Summit, a U.S. Special Forces officer, Terrence Arvelle “TJ” Jackson, was found dead at The Westin Dhaka in Bangladesh. Jackson, 50, was officially said to be on a military-related assignment on Saint Martin’s Island and had been in Bangladesh for several months. Jackson was officially described as a military trainer visiting Bangladesh to conduct exercises with the country's armed forces on Saint Martin's Island.

Police records show he was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on August 31, 2025. There were no signs of foul play visible on CCTV footage. His body was quickly handed over to the U.S. Embassy without a local autopsy, and the preliminary cause was listed as natural. However, the secrecy surrounding the case and the timing of his death—amid shifting geopolitics in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster—have stirred unease in diplomatic and intelligence circles.

Jackson’s LinkedIn profile described him as a senior Special Forces officer with over two decades of experience. But in early September the U.S. Army said all active members of his unit were accounted for and present, raising doubts about his official status—implying that the LinkedIn person and the individual who died in Dhaka might be different.

Though both U.S. and Bangladeshi authorities insist his death was non-suspicious, the lack of transparency, absence of an autopsy, and rapid diplomatic handling have fueled speculation about his real activities in Dhaka—and whether his death might be connected to wider intelligence operations in the region.

Speculations

Several social media reports and media outlets like Organizer claimed that Indian and Russian intelligence agencies may have worked together to stop an alleged CIA-linked plot to assassinate PM Modi.

