Who Was Behind the Kill Plot Against PM Modi During His SCO Summit Visit?
Key Points:
On August 31, 2025 U.S. Special Forces officer Terrence Arvelle Jackson was found dead in a Dhaka hotel
The death coincided with the SCO Summit, fueling speculation about why Modi shared a car with Putin.
It is speculated that Indian and Russian intelligence cooperated to prevent a possible plot against PM Modi.
A series of unusual events unfolded on August 31, 2025 — the opening day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the SCO Summit. What began as a high-profile diplomatic engagement between India, Russia, and China soon turned into a story clouded with mystery, following the sudden and unexplained death of a U.S. Special Forces officer in Dhaka. The timing of these incidents has sparked widespread speculation about a potential assassination plot against the Indian Prime Minister and the role of global intelligence networks operating in South Asia.
PM Modi’s Visit to China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most famous global leaders, and his foreign visits often draw major attention. His recent trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit created a big buzz online. The reason was because of international attention due to strained India-China ties in recent years. The summit took place in Tianjin, China, on August 31 and September 1, 2025 — marking Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 1, 2025, travelled in the same vehicle to the destination of their bilateral meeting after the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue in Tianjin, China. The two leaders had a private 45-minute conversation, which many saw as a sign of their close friendship and strong mutual trust. But what was the reason behind this ride? Was it actually to showcase the friendship or something else?
The same day, on August 31, when the first summit day happened, someone was found dead in Dhaka. A U.S. Special Forces officer named Terrence Arvelle Jackson was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room at The Westin Dhaka. After this, many suspicions arose, and several media houses and analysts alleged that the reason why PM Modi travelled with Putin was his safety. There was allegedly a plan going on to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Mysterious Death of a U.S. Officer in Dhaka
On the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in China for the SCO Summit, a U.S. Special Forces officer, Terrence Arvelle “TJ” Jackson, was found dead at The Westin Dhaka in Bangladesh. Jackson, 50, was officially said to be on a military-related assignment on Saint Martin’s Island and had been in Bangladesh for several months. Jackson was officially described as a military trainer visiting Bangladesh to conduct exercises with the country's armed forces on Saint Martin's Island.
Police records show he was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on August 31, 2025. There were no signs of foul play visible on CCTV footage. His body was quickly handed over to the U.S. Embassy without a local autopsy, and the preliminary cause was listed as natural. However, the secrecy surrounding the case and the timing of his death—amid shifting geopolitics in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster—have stirred unease in diplomatic and intelligence circles.
Jackson’s LinkedIn profile described him as a senior Special Forces officer with over two decades of experience. But in early September the U.S. Army said all active members of his unit were accounted for and present, raising doubts about his official status—implying that the LinkedIn person and the individual who died in Dhaka might be different.
Though both U.S. and Bangladeshi authorities insist his death was non-suspicious, the lack of transparency, absence of an autopsy, and rapid diplomatic handling have fueled speculation about his real activities in Dhaka—and whether his death might be connected to wider intelligence operations in the region.
Speculations
Several social media reports and media outlets like Organizer claimed that Indian and Russian intelligence agencies may have worked together to stop an alleged CIA-linked plot to assassinate PM Modi.
Analysts believe that Vladimir Putin and PM Modi were discussing the high-profile and intense agenda during that time about the threat. That could explain why Putin insisted Modi travel with him in his own armoured car.
Experts say this alleged joint operation between India, Russia, and possibly China might have helped prevent a serious security breach. If true, it would represent a major counterintelligence success and show the deep trust and cooperation between these countries.
Semicon Summit
After returning from the SCO Summit, PM Modi’s remarks at the Semicon Summit in Delhi gained attention. When he joked, “Are you applauding me for going there… or because I came back?”, many felt he was hinting at the danger he faced during the China visit.
The mysterious death of Terrence Arvelle Jackson, the timing of Modi and Putin’s private talk, and the reports of a foiled plot have all raised questions about foreign intelligence activities in South Asia. Analysts also noted the CIA’s past interference in the politics of other countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, and even during the Soviet-Afghan War. They say India’s independent foreign policy under Modi, which focuses on national interest over Western pressure, might have angered some global powers.
While no official confirmation has been made about the alleged plot, these events have sparked serious discussions about the alleged security threats faced by Indian leaders. The Indian government and intelligence agencies remain vigilant against any foreign attempts to destabilize the country. [Rh/VP]
