190 Suffer Firecracker, Carbide Gun-Based Eye Injuries During Diwali: AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Wednesday reported 190 cases of firecracker and carbide gun-related eye injuries during Diwali this year.

The number is 19 per cent more than the ocular cases seen last year during the 10-day Diwali period, said experts from the Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi, during a press conference. In 2024, a total of 160 patients reported eye injuries during Diwali.

Notably, the country’s premier national referral institute for ocular trauma recorded a notable spike in firecracker-related eye injuries this year, while carbide-based firecrackers presented a new hazard.

Out of 190 cases, 18-20 eye injuries were due to carbide guns, the experts said.

“A disturbing trend this year has been the emergence of severe chemical burn-like injuries linked to carbide-based firecrackers,” the experts said.

“These newly popular devices, often assembled at home, produce acetylene gas upon reacting with water, resulting in violent blasts and release of metal hydroxide fumes. Such explosions caused devastating chemical and thermal damage to the ocular surface, leading to permanent corneal opacification and irreversible visual loss,” the experts said, emphasising the urgent need for strict regulation and prohibition of such hazardous devices.

Early in October, the Supreme Court of India permitted the limited sale and use of certified "green" firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during the festival of lights.

“Despite regulations, firecrackers were freely available and used in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, leading to widespread non-compliance and cross-border availability within Delhi-NCR,” said the experts.

On the day of Diwali, 97 people (51 per cent) sustained eye injury. While 44 per cent of the cases were reported from Delhi-NCR, 56 per cent originated from neighbouring states, mainly Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana. About 60 children underwent eye surgery at the hospital.

"We didn't expect this many cases compared to the last two years. For the last two years, there was a cracker ban, but this time, since the ban was lifted, we saw many patients come in. Social media has also contributed to this, as there are videos that show how these carbide guns are made," said Dr. Namrata Sharma, from the RP Centre.

The majority of the patients were young, males up to the age of 20. While 17 per cent of patients had injuries in both eyes, some also had a complete loss of vision.

Nearly 45 per cent of patients sustained open globe injuries, necessitating immediate surgical intervention to keep ocular anatomy and residual vision. The remaining cases comprised chemical burns and blunt trauma due to sparks, debris, or noxious gases emitted by burning firecrackers.

About 25 per cent of patients presented with severe visual impairment, while another 25 per cent had moderate visual impairment.

The experts called out the pressing need for strict interstate enforcement of firecracker regulations and monitoring of online sales, banning of hazardous carbide-based and home-assembled crackers, and public education campaigns on eye protection and emergency first aid following ocular trauma.

"These crackers must be curbed at the production level, as curbing sales is clearly not working out," Prof. Mandeep Bajaj, from AIIMS.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[VS]

