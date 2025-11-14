Inside the Al-Falah University Controversy: Terror Links, Funding Trail, Fake Accreditation Claims, and ED Investigation

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.

Written By Dr. Theresa Lily Thomas, Edited by M Subha Maheswari

Why Al-Falah University Is Under Investigation

Once known primarily for its sprawling campus and expanding medical courses, Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, is now under the scanner after the Red Fort blast investigation in Delhi. College was under scanner after Dr. Mujammil Shakeel was arrested in a raid seizing 360 kg of Ammonium Nitrate.

Later, authorities began probing the university after two of its medical staff, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Dr Mujammil Shakeel were allegedly linked to a wider terror network inquiry.

Following the arrests, the Haryana government and central agencies issued notices to the institution, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has relaunched a money-laundering and funding probe. Investigators are not only examining possible connections between certain individuals and the terror network but also looking into financial irregularities linked to the university’s founder, Dr. Javed Ahmed Siddiqui.

According to police officials, a car traced by Faridabad Police found parked on the campus, is registered in the name of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, one of the accused in the terror conspiracy case. The vehicle’s discovery at Al-Falah University’s Dhauj campus on Thursday prompted an immediate joint inquiry by Faridabad Police and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Following the development, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) announced that it has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University with immediate effect due to the poor standing of the university.

Investigators later confirmed that the seized vehicle was subjected to forensic inspection as part of a wider multi-state investigation into the movements of the suspects.

Officials also stated that multiple cars linked to the accused individuals are being examined across several locations as part of the ongoing terror probe.

Media reports further revealed that Al-Falah University’s website was briefly defaced during the week, with authorities stating that the cyber unit is examining the incident in connection with the ongoing investigation.

How Al-Falah University Grew From an Engineering College to a Medical Campus

Established in 1997 as an engineering college, Al-Falah University evolved into a multi-disciplinary private university offering courses in engineering, medicine, management, education, and humanities.

In 2019, it began offering MBBS programs through its Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre with an intake of 150 students per batch. The program’s total tuition fee around ₹74 lakh, positioned it among India’s higher-tier private medical colleges was also under criticism.

The campus spans approximately 70 acres near Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, and includes hostels, research centers, and an attached teaching hospital that caters to medical students and nearby communities.

Recent reports indicate that the medical intake has expanded, with some outlets noting that the university now offers additional MD seats, increasing the overall capacity of its medical programs.

The Financial Web: Companies Linked to Al-Falah’s Founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui

Recent reports by NDTV and Business Today reveal that Siddiqui controls or is associated with nine companies under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.

These companies, many sharing the same address — Al-Falah House, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, New Delhi — cover sectors like education, software, energy, finance, and real estate.

The nine companies are:

Al-Falah Investment (the first company, started in 1992) Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation (at which Saeed, Shakeel, and other accused were 'employed')ed Al-Falah Developers Pvt Ltd Al-Falah Industrial Research Foundation Al-Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd MJH Developers Pvt Ltd Al-Falah Software Pvt Ltd Al-Falah Energies Pvt Ltd Tarbia Education Foundation

According to corporate filings, several of these firms have either become inactive or wound up since 2019, though Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation continues to operate as the financial and administrative backbone of the university’s medical division.

Regulatory authorities are now examining whether university funds or donations were channeled through these private companies, potentially in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Multiple media investigations have highlighted that the university’s founder has been named in different records as Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, or Jawahar Ahmed Siddiqui, and that earlier fraud allegations against him have resurfaced as part of the renewed scrutiny.