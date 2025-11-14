Inside the Al-Falah University Controversy: Terror Links, Funding Trail, Fake Accreditation Claims, and ED Investigation

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
Written By Dr. Theresa Lily Thomas, Edited by M Subha Maheswari
Once known primarily for its sprawling campus and expanding medical courses, Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, is now under the scanner after the Red Fort blast investigation in Delhi. College was under scanner after Dr. Mujammil Shakeel was arrested in a raid seizing 360 kg of Ammonium Nitrate.
Later, authorities began probing the university after two of its medical staff, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Dr Mujammil Shakeel were allegedly linked to a wider terror network inquiry.
Following the arrests, the Haryana government and central agencies issued notices to the institution, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has relaunched a money-laundering and funding probe. Investigators are not only examining possible connections between certain individuals and the terror network but also looking into financial irregularities linked to the university’s founder, Dr. Javed Ahmed Siddiqui.
According to police officials, a car traced by Faridabad Police found parked on the campus, is registered in the name of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, one of the accused in the terror conspiracy case. The vehicle’s discovery at Al-Falah University’s Dhauj campus on Thursday prompted an immediate joint inquiry by Faridabad Police and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Following the development, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) announced that it has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University with immediate effect due to the poor standing of the university.
Investigators later confirmed that the seized vehicle was subjected to forensic inspection as part of a wider multi-state investigation into the movements of the suspects.
Officials also stated that multiple cars linked to the accused individuals are being examined across several locations as part of the ongoing terror probe.
Media reports further revealed that Al-Falah University’s website was briefly defaced during the week, with authorities stating that the cyber unit is examining the incident in connection with the ongoing investigation.
Established in 1997 as an engineering college, Al-Falah University evolved into a multi-disciplinary private university offering courses in engineering, medicine, management, education, and humanities.
In 2019, it began offering MBBS programs through its Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre with an intake of 150 students per batch. The program’s total tuition fee around ₹74 lakh, positioned it among India’s higher-tier private medical colleges was also under criticism.
The campus spans approximately 70 acres near Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, and includes hostels, research centers, and an attached teaching hospital that caters to medical students and nearby communities.
Recent reports indicate that the medical intake has expanded, with some outlets noting that the university now offers additional MD seats, increasing the overall capacity of its medical programs.
Recent reports by NDTV and Business Today reveal that Siddiqui controls or is associated with nine companies under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.
These companies, many sharing the same address — Al-Falah House, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, New Delhi — cover sectors like education, software, energy, finance, and real estate.
The nine companies are:
Al-Falah Investment (the first company, started in 1992)
Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation (at which Saeed, Shakeel, and other accused were 'employed')ed
Al-Falah Developers Pvt Ltd
Al-Falah Industrial Research Foundation
Al-Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd
MJH Developers Pvt Ltd
Al-Falah Software Pvt Ltd
Al-Falah Energies Pvt Ltd
Tarbia Education Foundation
According to corporate filings, several of these firms have either become inactive or wound up since 2019, though Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation continues to operate as the financial and administrative backbone of the university’s medical division.
Regulatory authorities are now examining whether university funds or donations were channeled through these private companies, potentially in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Multiple media investigations have highlighted that the university’s founder has been named in different records as Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, or Jawahar Ahmed Siddiqui, and that earlier fraud allegations against him have resurfaced as part of the renewed scrutiny.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally initiated an inquiry into the funding trail of Al-Falah University and its associated trusts.
Officials are investigating whether funds meant for academic purposes were diverted for land acquisitions and unrelated corporate investments, or if unreported foreign funding entered through intermediaries.
Meanwhile, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to the university after discovering that it had falsely claimed “Grade A accreditation” on its website for its engineering course. NAAC clarified that Al-Falah University has never applied for accreditation after it expired in 2016, raising further questions about its governance and transparency.
The Association of Indian Universities also directed the university to remove its logo from all promotional material, stating that the institution can no longer represent itself as an AIU member until the matter is resolved.
Al-Falah’s School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre began enrolling MBBS students in 2019, with an intake of 150 students per year. The medical program falls under the National Medical Commission (NMC) and must adhere to NMC norms for infrastructure, hospital capacity, and faculty strength.
Following the recent developments, Haryana’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has reportedly sought updates on the university’s compliance and clinical operations. While academic activity continues, uncertainty remains about future admissions and recognition status.
Regulators are also expected to review hospital infrastructure, bed strength, clinical exposure availability, and faculty records to ensure compliance during the current investigation period.
Students and faculty at the university are growing increasingly anxious as investigations deepen, according to The Economic Times. Many expressed concern over the reputational impact on the institution and how the unfolding events may affect their academic futures and careers. Villagers in Dhauj, where the campus is located, are also unsettled. The normally quiet locality has drawn intense national scrutiny, leaving residents worried about stigma and potential backlash.
Teachers and non-teaching staff have voiced worries about job security, future admissions and whether the ongoing inquiries could lead to changes in the university’s recognition or operations. Local residents told reporters they feel caught between their decades-long association with the university and fears of being viewed with suspicion. Some have become cautious about interacting with outsiders, noting the increased presence of police and investigators in the area.
The university’s website was briefly defaced by a hacker group that said it was protesting the institution; the site was later restored.
The official website of Al-Falah University in Faridabad is currently down.
Searches and extended probe. Police teams expanded enquiries to the founder’s hometown and to several properties linked to suspects and their associates. Journalists reported that investigators traced multiple vehicles, communication logs and an alleged cache of explosive materials or weapons in related searches. Agencies are coordinating across states as the probe continues.
As the Red Fort blast investigation widens, Al-Falah University’s financial and administrative dealings are facing their most serious scrutiny to date.
Students and faculty have continued operations, but the unfolding investigations could impact the university’s regulatory standing, funding eligibility, and public reputation.
Authorities have stated that academic operations can continue for now, but any adverse findings from the ED, AIU, NAAC, or police investigations could affect future approvals or recognitions.
For now, no charges have been filed against the university institutionally.
(SY)