Epstein Survivor Virginia Giuffre Exposes Shocking Details in Her Memoir About How a ‘Well-Known Prime Minister’ Beat and Raped Her; He Enjoyed Choking Her and Seeing the Fear in Her Eyes, the Memoir Reveals

The Epstein saga never ends. The truth will linger on for its perpetrators, who attempted to hide in the shadows for a long time. The upcoming memoir of Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking racket, reveals shocking details about some names.
The book—Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice—recounts the horror that Virginia had to endure for years. It also unearthed shocking details about a “well-known Prime Minister” who beat, choked, and raped Virginia. This repetitive torture at the hands of a world leader finally pushed her to break free from Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking racket.
According to the excerpt of the memoir, Virginia was so afraid of this leader that she even asked Jeffrey to step in and help her. But the sex offender simply stated that this was part of her job. Giuffre had referred to this person as the “Prime Minister,” as she feared that if she revealed his identity, she would face his wrath.
She wrote that if she printed his name, he would “seek to hurt her.” But who is this well-known Prime Minister Giuffre spoke of? Someone who abused her and raped her repeatedly.
In previous court filings, she mentioned the name of the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Giuffre accused Barak as one of the elites who raped her. This accusation by Giuffre was strongly denied by the former Prime Minister of Israel multiple times.
Her encounter with this man for the first time happened at Epstein Island in 2002, when Giuffre was merely 18 years old. Giuffre was directed to escort the Prime Minister to a cabana. As soon as the duo were left alone, he made his intentions with the young girl clear—that he “wanted violence.”
The memoir further stated that the Prime Minister repeatedly choked her and derived pleasure from seeing Giuffre in fear for her life. She wrote, “He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.”
She further added, “I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow.”
She begged Epstein to take a stand for her and believed that maybe Jeffrey did care for the girls. After the experiences became severely violent, she stated that there was a possibility that Jeffrey was afraid of this Prime Minister or “he owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises.”
Her interaction with the terrifying Prime Minister for the second time was comparatively less violent, but her previous experience left her in a constant state of fear—wondering whether he would hurt her again or not.
It was this incident that gave Virginia the strength to escape from the stranglehold of Jeffrey Epstein and from the horrific abuse of the Prime Minister. She described the second encounter with the Prime Minister as the “beginning of the end” for her. Afterwards, she stopped recruiting young girls for the child sex offender, which he had forced her to do.
Virginia wrote in the memoir that the attack she suffered at the hands of the Prime Minister made her open her eyes. She refused to be a fool after the violent incident. “Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein's callous reaction to how terrorised I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient,” wrote Giuffre.
She also exposed in her memoir how the late child sex offender Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell asked her to bear their child. In exchange for giving up legal rights to the baby, she would be compensated with a large sum of money. But Giuffre was worried that the baby would be forced to live under Epstein’s influence and be groomed for sex trafficking.
So began her escape from Epstein Island, even though she believed that she might die a “sex slave.” Giuffre included all the ugly details, where she name-bombed and exposed elites like King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew.
She wrote her upcoming memoir—Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice—six months prior to her alleged suicide, which many critics believe happened under questionable circumstances. She had previously predicted her own fate when she stated that she would not live a life of sex trafficking—she would either commit suicide or die at the hands of Epstein’s friends. [Rh/VS]
