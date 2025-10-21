Epstein Survivor Virginia Giuffre Exposes Shocking Details in Her Memoir About How a ‘Well-Known Prime Minister’ Beat and Raped Her; He Enjoyed Choking Her and Seeing the Fear in Her Eyes, the Memoir Reveals

In previous court filings, she mentioned the name of the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Giuffre accused Barak as one of the elites who raped her. This accusation by Giuffre was strongly denied by the former Prime Minister of Israel multiple times.

Her encounter with this man for the first time happened at Epstein Island in 2002, when Giuffre was merely 18 years old. Giuffre was directed to escort the Prime Minister to a cabana. As soon as the duo were left alone, he made his intentions with the young girl clear—that he “wanted violence.”

The memoir further stated that the Prime Minister repeatedly choked her and derived pleasure from seeing Giuffre in fear for her life. She wrote, “He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.”

She further added, “I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow.”

She begged Epstein to take a stand for her and believed that maybe Jeffrey did care for the girls. After the experiences became severely violent, she stated that there was a possibility that Jeffrey was afraid of this Prime Minister or “he owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises.”

Her interaction with the terrifying Prime Minister for the second time was comparatively less violent, but her previous experience left her in a constant state of fear—wondering whether he would hurt her again or not.