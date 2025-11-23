India’s Agricultural Policies Blamed for Pollution, Poor Nutrition, and a Deepening Water Crisis

By Akhilendra Pratap Singh, BML Munjal University
This October, residents of Delhi NCR breathed a sigh of relief — ten days into the month, the air quality was still in the ‘moderate’ category, uncharacteristic for this time of the year.
Usually, by this time, the region gets enveloped in a thick layer of smog, owing particularly to cold weather, low wind speed, and farm fires from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This pushes the air quality index to hazardous levels, leaving residents choking and breathless.
This year, a late monsoon withdrawal, coupled with farmers delaying stubble burning in the fields due to floods in September, has meant that air pollution is beginning to increase, but later than usual.
Stubble-burning, however, is only one among the plethora of environmental challenges the country is facing — soil-quality deterioration, groundwater depletion and contamination are giving policymakers sleepless nights.
Though the problems appear distinct, they share a common origin: contemporary agricultural practices.
Legally, too, they represent a deeper structural issue—the divergence between India’s agricultural and environmental law-policy frameworks.
Despite clear synergies between the two, the country’s law-policy architecture continues to treat agriculture and environment as isolated and distinct spheres.
India’s agricultural policy has been driven by the logic of food security and justifiably so. Feeding a large population was amongst the foremost challenges for the newly independent Indian state in 1947. The Green Revolution, launched under the guidance of geneticist Dr MS Swaminathan during the 1960s, was directed towards the singular goal of enhancing agricultural productivity.
By adopting measures such as double-cropping, increased farming areas, adoption of high yield variety seeds, use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and improved irrigation facilities, the Green Revolution delivered on that goal.
But the productivity ‘hangover’ did not fade. The country went into overdrive after the liberalisation of the 1990s, and the hangover has continued to drive India’s agricultural policy.
Consider, for instance, the ‘Terms of Reference’ of a recent NITI Aayog report on pulses. The report clearly points to a policy preference for self-sufficiency and productivity enhancement of pulses with only a tangential reference to sustainable agriculture.
Several other examples such as subsidies for fertilisers, power and irrigation suggest a similar attitude in agricultural policies.
It is no-one’s case that a country such as India should abandon productivity as a policy preference in the wake of its rising population. But focusing solely on productivity makes little sense amidst increasing environmental challenges.
Agriculture and the environment are not two different worlds. Farming depends on soil, water and climate. Conversely, agriculture shapes their health.
A recent IPCC report notes that an expansion of areas under agriculture has contributed to an increase in net anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases (around 13 percent of carbon dioxide, 44 percent of methane and 81 percent of nitrous oxide globally during 2007-2016), loss of natural ecosystems and declining biodiversity.
It further notes that agriculture currently accounts for about 70 percent of global freshwater use. The situation in India is even more dire. The Green Revolution has caused loss of indigenous crop varieties and also substantially changed the Indian food consumption pattern.
It has also over-stressed water resources: 91 percent of freshwater use in India is attributable to the agricultural sector. Substantial and unwarranted use of pesticides and fertilisers have caused water pollution, significant damage to human health and soil and loss of human lives.
Residents of North India are now accustomed to breathing alarming levels of hazardous air every year caused by stubble burning during the winter season. Despite clear synergies between them, the country’s law-policy architecture continues to treat agriculture and environment as isolated and distinct spheres.
What is worse is that the architecture of India’s environmental law continues to provide a safe harbour for agricultural activities.
This is because Indian environmental statutes are primarily directed at regulating and minimising industrial impact on the environment. Take for example the Water & Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts of 1974 and 1981 respectively. These legislations pay minimal to no attention to the impact of conventional agricultural practices on the affected environmental systems.
The Environmental Protection Act of 1986, an overarching environmental legislation in the country, takes the same trajectory. Despite adopting an expansive definition for ‘environment’, ‘environmental pollution’ and ‘hazardous substances’, it makes no reference to pollution caused through agricultural activities. Same is the case with the Environmental Impact Assessment Notifications of 2006.
Such a dichotomy in India’s environmental and agricultural law-policy is absurd. The need of the hour is to align them, particularly in light of climate change.
It must be understood that unsustainable agricultural productivity cannot fulfill the twin goals of food security and ecological resilience for present and future Indians.
Governmental agriculture policies in the last decade or so have echoed this concern. Different programmes, initiatives and drives have been launched towards that end.
The most notable among them is the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA). As one of the core missions under India’s National Action Plan for Climate Change, NMSA is an umbrella initiative that focuses on agroforestry, rainfed areas, water and soil health management, climate impacts and adaptation.
In addition to NMSA, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana also promotes adoption of precision farming techniques such as micro-irrigation. Similarly, the Integrated Watershed Management Programme supports rainwater harvesting.
These policy shifts are optimistic, but they are under-financed and have slow adoption rates. A recent report highlights that the budget allocation to NMSA is minuscule (0.8 per cent), compared to the overall budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
The biggest hurdle in transitioning towards sustainable agricultural practices appears to be the fear of low agricultural productivity by policymakers and farmers themselves.
Other factors include lack of knowledge and training among farmers, the absence of a safety net from potential loss of yields, limited incentives for shifting to sustainable agricultural practices and under-developed markets for sustainable agricultural products. The government should focus on addressing these concerns and also convince farmers and organisations working with farmers of the positive impacts of sustainable agriculture such as low input costs, better nutritional value and health benefits.
Undoubtedly, the geographic spread and the socio-economic and political significance of agriculture pose enormous challenges for law and policymakers in India to effectuate meaningful shifts towards it.
But if the transition towards sustainable agriculture is to happen, some hard decisions need to be made. It is an urgent endeavor that requires coordinated and incremental actions from all stakeholders, particularly the governments and farmers.
This article was originally published in under. Read the original article.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: