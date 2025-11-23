Labour Codes 2025: Key Changes in Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations, and OSH

1. Code on Wages (2019)

The first code is the Code on Wages, which aims to simplify and promote uniformity in wage-related concerns. The four earlier laws related to minimum wages, payment of wages, bonus, and equal remuneration are consolidated under this.



New Definition of “Wages”

Wages now include the Basic pay, the Dearness Allowance (DA), and the Retaining Allowance. But the wages will not include other elements like Bonus, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance, Gratuity, and Retrenchment compensation. Allowances cannot exceed 50% of total salary, meaning at least half the salary must be “wages.” Hence, this will result in the rise of social security contributions like EPF, ESI, bonus, and gratuity. Take-home salary may decrease, but long-term benefits increase.

National Floor Wage

For the first time, the central government has been empowered to set a national floor wage, which acts as the minimum wage across the country. States are not allowed to set minimum wages below this floor, ensuring a basic standard of living for workers nationwide and greater uniformity across regions. The exact level of the floor wage will be determined by a new expert committee.

Minimum Wages for All Employees

Every employee—organised or unorganised—must receive at least the minimum wage notified by the government. Previously, minimum wages applied only to certain “scheduled employments.” The government must revise minimum wages every five years to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.

Timely Payment of Wages

The code also introduces strict timelines for wage payments. Employers must pay workers as follows: daily workers at the end of each shift, weekly workers before the weekly holiday, fortnightly workers within two days of the fortnight’s end, and monthly workers within seven days of the following month. In cases of resignation or termination, wages must be paid within two working days. Earlier, timely payment rules applied only to workers earning less than ₹24,000 per month.

Working Hours

The government can now regulate the number of working hours, setting a daily limit of 8 to 12 hours and a maximum of 48 hours per week. Companies have the flexibility to adopt 4-day, 5-day, or 6-day work weeks, provided the weekly working hours do not exceed the 48-hour limit. This allows businesses to better manage operational requirements while ensuring workers’ health and work-life balance.

Overtime Pay

Any work done beyond the normal working hours must be compensated at twice the ordinary wage. This ensures fair remuneration for extra work and discourages excessive overtime without proper pay.

No Gender Discrimination

The code prohibits gender-based discrimination in employment. Employers cannot discriminate in hiring, wage determination, or working conditions on the basis of gender, including transgender identity. Additionally, women workers are now allowed to work night shifts, provided they give consent and that proper safety measures are in place. This promotes gender equality and expands opportunities for women in the workforce.

Mandatory Wage Slips

Every employee is now entitled to receive wage slips, either digitally or in physical form. These slips must detail the employee’s earnings, deductions, allowances, and net pay, providing transparency and ensuring that employees have proof of their wages and benefits.