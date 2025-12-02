India Orders Smartphones to Pre-Install ‘Sanchar Saathi’, Faces Backlash Over Privacy Concerns

India’s telecom industry has reportedly asked several smartphone manufacturers to pre-load devices with a cybersecurity application. The move was allegedly directed discreetly towards smartphone makers to add state-owned apps that cannot be deleted.

The directive, issued on November 28, 2025, has come under severe scrutiny from the opposition and many netizens, who have raised concerns about the privacy issues associated with the application.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a formal order on December 1, 2025, mandating that all smartphones imported from abroad or manufactured in India must incorporate the newly developed application — Sanchar Saathi.

The application was introduced with the primary objective of curbing the misuse of telecom services and assisting users in identifying devices not associated with any form of fraud. The mandate requires the app to remain visible at all times. As per the order, the application must be enabled on every new smartphone, with a strict provision that it cannot be disabled on any device.