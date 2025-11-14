Jaya Bachchan’s Viral Death Stare at Paparazzi Sparks Fresh Debate on Celebrity Privacy

This episode comes amid a long-standing and often fraught relationship between Bachchan and the paparazzi. Over the years, she has repeatedly expressed her frustration with photographers who intrude into her personal space — especially when caught off guard. In private conversations, she has said such photographers “fill their stomachs by selling … personal moments” and openly questioned their ethics: “Aapko sharam nahi aati?” (“Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?”).

One particularly pointed confrontation took place outside the prayer meet of filmmaker Rono Mukherjee, where Jaya, visibly irritated, invited photographers sarcastically said “ chaliye aap mere saath” (to “come along”) as she walked to her car, calling their behavior “bakwas sab, gande gande.” She has similarly scolded photographers at other emotionally charged events, labeling their conduct as rude and insensitive.

Photographers themselves have offered some insight into her reactions. Veteran pap Manav Manglani told media that Jaya is not used to today’s aggressive media presence as she grew up in an era when only a handful of photographers attended events. According to him, her irritation tends to spike when she’s photographed in unguarded moments: “She hates it when they spot her off-guard … She gets shocked, "How come so many people gathered here … we were just out for a dinner.”

This latest moment has sparked renewed public debate: is Jaya simply defending her privacy, or is she crossing into brusqueness? Some fans feel she has every right to set boundaries; others see her behavior as “repeated and sharp.”