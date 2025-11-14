Jaya Bachchan’s Viral Death Stare at Paparazzi Sparks Fresh Debate on Celebrity Privacy

Jaya Bachchan is once again in the news after she gave a sharp ‘death stare’ to paparazzi at a recent private event in Mumbai.
Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is once again in the news after she paused at a recent event in Mumbai with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, and gave a steely “death stare” to a crowd of paparazzi, reigniting discussion around how public figures navigate media intrusion.
In a recent video surfacing on the internet, she said: “Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho munh band rakho photo lo… khatam. Upar se comments karte rahte ho (You people take the pictures. Do not be ill-mannered. Keep quiet, shut your mouth and click pictures… the end. No need to make comments on top of all this).”
The incident unfolded as Jaya arrived at the venue wearing a white outfit and facemask. As photographers clustered around her, she stopped, looked sharply at them, and later told them “Enough is enough” while exiting, drawing attention to her discomfort with the persistent flash photography. Her daughter Shweta stepped in to guide her toward the car, highlighting the tension of the moment.
This episode comes amid a long-standing and often fraught relationship between Bachchan and the paparazzi. Over the years, she has repeatedly expressed her frustration with photographers who intrude into her personal space — especially when caught off guard. In private conversations, she has said such photographers “fill their stomachs by selling … personal moments” and openly questioned their ethics: “Aapko sharam nahi aati?” (“Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?”).
One particularly pointed confrontation took place outside the prayer meet of filmmaker Rono Mukherjee, where Jaya, visibly irritated, invited photographers sarcastically said “ chaliye aap mere saath” (to “come along”) as she walked to her car, calling their behavior “bakwas sab, gande gande.” She has similarly scolded photographers at other emotionally charged events, labeling their conduct as rude and insensitive.
Photographers themselves have offered some insight into her reactions. Veteran pap Manav Manglani told media that Jaya is not used to today’s aggressive media presence as she grew up in an era when only a handful of photographers attended events. According to him, her irritation tends to spike when she’s photographed in unguarded moments: “She hates it when they spot her off-guard … She gets shocked, "How come so many people gathered here … we were just out for a dinner.”
This latest moment has sparked renewed public debate: is Jaya simply defending her privacy, or is she crossing into brusqueness? Some fans feel she has every right to set boundaries; others see her behavior as “repeated and sharp.”
Why is Jaya Bachchan in the spotlight now? It’s because of her characteristic no-nonsense attitude toward the media that has become a recurring headline, her recent appearance with Shweta and her stressing words (“Enough is enough”) add to a pattern of confrontations. And also her public image as a strong, outspoken celebrity, and politician, resonates in today’s media climate.
Jaya’s friction with the media is not new. In the past, she has called out press behavior at personal events, including prayer meets, and challenged reporters who she feels cross the line between public duty and personal space. She has also expressed discomfort with being introduced in public primarily as “Amitabh Bachchan’s wife,” underlining her own identity and dignity.
As her “death stare” video makes rounds on social media yet again, the debate over celebrity privacy, respect, and the role of paparazzi is likely to intensify, and Jaya Bachchan remains firmly at its center. [Rh/MY/VP]