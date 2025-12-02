Putin’s India Visit 2025 After Three Years; Defence Tech Talks Likely to Dominate

For India, the S-400 is more than another defence acquisition—it has become a crucial piece of the country’s air-defence network. During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, an S-400 unit in Adampur reportedly shot down a Pakistani aircraft from an astonishing distance of 314 kilometres. The Indian Air Force has also said the system helped neutralise seven Pakistani aircraft and track more than 300 airborne targets. Its ability to be battle-ready within minutes makes it a strategically powerful asset. With deployments along both the China and Pakistan borders, the S-400 has added an important layer of security to India’s defence grid.

Under the original USD 5.43-billion contract, India was supposed to receive five S-400 regiments. Three have already been delivered, while the remaining two are expected by early to mid-2026. Any new agreement will almost certainly focus on guaranteed delivery timelines, stronger maintenance support, and greater local production to reduce long-term costs.