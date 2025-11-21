Tejas Jet Crash at Dubai Air Show Claims Life of Indian Air Force Pilot

An IAF Tejas fighter jet crashed during a Dubai Air Show
The crash led to the pilot’s death.
Indian and UAE authorities offered condolences
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on 21 November 2025, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. The aircraft went down around 2:10 p.m. local time near Al Maktoum International Airport, sending thick black smoke into the sky and causing panic among spectators, including families attending the event. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
In a statement posted on X, the IAF said it “deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.” Dubai’s state-run media office confirmed the crash and said emergency crews responded swiftly and were “managing the situation on-site.” Videos circulating on social media showed the Tejas spiralling downward before exploding on impact, with no visible signs of pilot ejection. The accident unfolded in full view of the crowd gathered at the city-state’s second airport, which was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished” by the loss of a courageous IAF pilot, offering condolences to the family and affirming that the nation stands with them in this tragic moment. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also expressed “deep regret,” noting that all ranks of the Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.
The UAE Ministry of Defence stated that emergency teams responded immediately, while the Dubai Media Office shared images of thick black smoke rising from the crash site.
This marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft since its induction. In March 2024, another Tejas fighter went down near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shortly after a tri-services exercise—though in that incident, the pilot ejected safely.
The Tejas aircraft involved in the Dubai crash was part of an Indian Air Force contingent participating in the five-day air show, held from 17 to 21 November. Tejas is India’s first homegrown multirole light combat aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
Just a day before the crash, India’s Ministry of Defence and the Press Information Bureau had dismissed social media rumours about an alleged “oil leakage” from a Tejas aircraft during the Dubai Air Show. The videos were labelled “fake” and intentionally misleading, with the ministry stating that certain accounts were attempting to spread propaganda to undermine the aircraft’s reliability.
India maintained a strong presence at the event, showcasing the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and aerial displays of the LCA Tejas. The Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aviation events, featured cutting-edge technologies, advanced defence systems, unmanned platforms, and next-generation commercial aircraft. [Rh]
