Tejas Jet Crash at Dubai Air Show Claims Life of Indian Air Force Pilot

The UAE Ministry of Defence stated that emergency teams responded immediately, while the Dubai Media Office shared images of thick black smoke rising from the crash site.

This marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft since its induction. In March 2024, another Tejas fighter went down near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shortly after a tri-services exercise—though in that incident, the pilot ejected safely.

The Tejas aircraft involved in the Dubai crash was part of an Indian Air Force contingent participating in the five-day air show, held from 17 to 21 November. Tejas is India’s first homegrown multirole light combat aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).