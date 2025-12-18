Indian Pharma Exports Rise 9.4% to $30.47 Billion in 2024–25: Government

New Delhi, Dec 17: India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at $30.47 billion in 2024–25, registering a growth of 9.4 per cent over the previous year, supported by a strong manufacturing base and expanding global outreach, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a one-day Regional Chintan Shivir on Pharmaceutical Exports, the Commerce Secretary highlighted that India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at around $60 billion.

The market is expected to double to approximately $130 billion by 2030, reflecting the sector’s scale, depth, and innovation potential, he added.

The Commerce Secretary underlined that India is today the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical producer by volume and fourteenth by value, with more than 3,000 companies, 10,500 manufacturing units and over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic areas.

Indian medicines reach over 200 markets worldwide, with more than 60 per cent of exports going to stringent regulatory destinations. The United States accounts for about 34 per cent, while Europe accounts for around 19 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports. These strengths, combined with India’s role as a reliable supplier of quality-assured and affordable medicines, were recognised as a strong foundation for the next phase of export growth.