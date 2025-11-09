Centre Sets Jan 1 Deadline for States to Ensure Pharma Firms Meet Global Norms

New Delhi, Nov 8: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has directed state drug controllers to carry out inspections at all pharmaceutical factories to ensure that they comply with international manufacturing standards by January 1, 2026.

In the directive dated November 7, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi has asked all state and union territory (UT) drug controllers to submit a monthly report on the observations made during the checking, and action taken after such inspections are carried

“In case any manufacturing unit is found non-complying with the requirements of revised Schedule M during inspections, strict action shall be initiated,” the notice states.

CDSCO Schedule M norms are India's guidelines for pharmaceutical companies on good manufacturing practices, which were revised in 2023 to align with international standards.

Large pharmaceutical firms met a June 2024 deadline, while smaller manufacturers were given until December 2025 as part of an earlier extension. Industry groups had sought further extensions, warning that compliance costs could bankrupt small businesses.

