Global Leaders Adopt UN Declaration to Tackle Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Mental Health by 2030

New Delhi, Dec 16: In a first, leaders from across the world adopted a political declaration to combat noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, high BP, and mental health challenges by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

NCDs, including obesity and cancers, are the leading causes of death. These chronic conditions claim 18 million lives prematurely each year, while mental health conditions affect over a billion people globally.

As both NCDs and mental health conditions are increasing in every country, these require urgent action not only for better public health, but also for productivity and sustainable economic growth, said the WHO.

The new political declaration, adopted at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), aims to accelerate global progress with a set of specific global targets for 2030.

It established three first-ever global "fast-track" outcome targets to be achieved by 2030: 150 million fewer tobacco users;150 million more people with hypertension under control; and 150 million more people with access to mental health care.

To ensure countries can reach these goals, the declaration also set ambitious, measurable process targets for national systems by 2030.

This includes having at least 80 per cent of countries with policy, legislative, regulatory and fiscal measures in place; at least 80 per cent of primary health care facilities with access to affordable, WHO-recommended essential medicines and basic technologies for NCDs and mental health; at least 60 per cent of countries implementing financial protection policies or measures that cover or limit the cost of essential NCD and mental health services.