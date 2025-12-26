Gig Worker Unions Call for All-India Strike on Christmas and New Year’s Eve Against 10-Minute Deliveries

On 24 December 2025, gig and platform workers announced an all-India strike on Christmas day and New Year’s Eve, over worsening working conditions, unfair wages, occupational safeguards, and a national policy to regulate the gig economy.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the All-India Gig Workers Union (AIGWU), announced the flash strike a day before Christmas, with 40,000-70,000 workers joining from across tier-1 and tier-2 cities. TGPWU called for a follow-up strike on 31 December 2025.

These unions represent workers across Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart and Urban Company. In a statement, TGPWU said that 25 and 31 December were two of the busiest days for instant delivery platforms, and that the strike was organized for these days to put pressure on the platforms.The strike is aimed against “unsafe work, low pay and denial of social security.”

Unions said the protest is aimed at highlighting what they call the systemic exploitation of last-mile delivery workers, particularly during peak seasons and festivals when demand surges but compensation does not rise proportionately.