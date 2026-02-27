Who Was Maroof Raza, Former Army Officer and Defence Commentator Who Passed Away?

Who was Maroof Raza?

Maroof Raza was a prominent voice on matters related to India’s defence sector. He was born in 1959 into a military family. Raza completed his graduation from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, and later earned a Master’s degree in War Studies from London, United Kingdom. He also completed an M.Phil. in International Relations from the esteemed University of Cambridge.

Apart from his extensive knowledge of defence, he was widely known for his ability to explain complex stories with clarity. According to Times Now, Maroof Raza served in the Indian Army from 1980 to 1994. From being part of the Grenadiers and later serving in the Mechanised Infantry to teaching at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Raza had a distinguished military portfolio.

According to a report by The Sunday Guardian, Raza’s contribution to the growth of strategic journalism in India is considered vital.

After completing his military service, Raza became a household name by offering a former soldier’s perspective on national security and other issues related to the Line of Control with Pakistan. He made regular appearances on news debates. Raza also wrote for and published Salute Magazine. He was part of a series titled Line of Duty, based on the Indian Armed Forces. The series consisted of 20 parts, one of which won an award in the military documentary category at the Rome Film Festival in 2005.

In a career spanning decades, Maroof Raza authored several books, including Low Intensity Conflicts (1995), Wars and No Peace Over Kashmir (1996), and Kashmir’s Untold Story: Declassified (2019), among others.

Raza appeared on several leading television channels in India as an expert on military and security-related subjects, areas in which he possessed monumental knowledge. He also appeared on BBC World Service radio programmes. In addition, he worked as a strategic affairs editorial advisor at Times Now.

Maroof Raza also played a cameo role in the Bollywood film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar.

