Story of Pedongi: Indian Army’s Patriotic Mule Who Served for 36 Years and Was Honoured with an Army Canteen Named After Her

Pedongi’s story differs from that of other military animals because, unlike horses, animals such as mules are usually not given names in the Indian Army. Instead, they are identified by their hoof numbers. According to Hindustan Times, Pedongi was named after the town of Pedong in Sikkim.

The military mule served from 1962 until her death in 1998. Pedongi became an exception after she became the longest-serving mule and was honoured with several accolades, including a ceremonial blue velvet rug awarded by the Indian Army.

Pedongi was a Spanish-breed bay mare who joined the Army in 1962 and was initially referred to as Hoof Number 15328. She was part of the Animal Transport units of the Indian Army Service Corps, where she assisted soldiers during wars by carrying ammunition and other supplies.

In 1962, after completing her training, Pedongi was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. She transported essential supplies to the frontline and also helped carry injured soldiers to military hospitals across difficult mountainous terrains and routes.

The bravery of Pedongi the mule was evident in one chapter of her decades-long career during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Amid the chaos and fear of the war, an animal transport unit was captured by enemy forces. According to The Better India media outlet, the captured animals included Pedongi, who later made a brave escape from the shackles of the Pakistani forces.

The Army mule returned to an Indian Army outpost after a fortnight. According to reports, Pedongi was carrying ammunition belonging to the Pakistani forces when she returned. She was later awarded for her loyalty to the Indian Army, and her name was recommended for a bravery citation. Pedongi’s decades-long career surprised many senior officials. On average, an Army mule serves for a maximum period of 18 years.

However, Pedongi surpassed this milestone, and in 1987 she was stationed at 853 AT Company ASC at the age of 29. Several Army officials were amazed that Pedongi had already served for more than 25 years by 1987 and was still capable of climbing mountain ranges at altitudes of up to 17,000 feet.

Her exceptional military career came to an end on 25 March 1998. Pedongi earned several honours, including the prestigious Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving military mule in the same year as her death. She passed away at the age of 37 after serving the nation for more than three decades.

In her honour, and as a tribute to her memory, the officers’ mess lounge of the Central Army Service Corps (ASC) has been named ‘Pedongi’, after the longest-serving military mule.

