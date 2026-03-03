Indian Medical Students Stranded in Iran Seek Urgent Evacuation Amid Escalating Conflict

Isfahan (Iran), March 2: Fear and uncertainty have gripped several Indian students stranded in Iran as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, with many appealing to the Indian government for evacuation or relocation to safer places.

Fatima, a student at the Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, said around 25 to 30 Indian students are currently stuck in the region and are living in constant anxiety.

"Right now, there are 25 to 30 of us here, and we earnestly request the government to take us to a safe place or evacuate us to our parents in our home country until the situation stabilises," she said.

Explaining why they have been unable to leave earlier, Fatima said academic commitments had made it difficult. "We had to stay here because of the university. We didn’t want to, but due to classes, exams, rounds, and hospital shifts, staying here was unavoidable," she said.

According to her, the university administration has informed first- and second-year students that their next semester will be conducted online, giving them the option to either remain in Iran or return home and come back in April for examinations. However, final-year students nearing graduation are required to continue attending hospital shifts daily.

See Also: Trump’s Unprovoked War on Iran Triggers 10% Spike in Global Oil Prices

"They have just told us to stay safe in the dorms and not go outside. On top of that, they are pressuring us to move to another dorm. They are pressuring us day and night to vacate the current dorms," she claimed.

Fatima further said that several students are currently not on campus but staying indoors in residential accommodations, surviving on limited resources.

"We are not on campus right now; we are at home, making do with whatever resources we have. We are sharing supplies with our friends and eating what we have. The shops are also closed, and we can’t even order online. We are not supposed to step out," she said.

Communication with families back in India has also become increasingly difficult due to internet disruptions.

"It is very difficult for those with internet access to contact them. For those without internet or VPN, they are forced to make international calls, which are rare. As a result, we have very limited communication with our parents," she said.

Describing the tense atmosphere, Fatima said explosions were heard near their area, though the exact location remained unclear. "It happened near the campus, though some say it occurred farther away. We do not know the exact location yet, but it feels very close to the campus," she said.

"I am currently in the state of Isfahan, Iran. Given the current situation, even while staying in the dormitory, we do not feel safe at all. There is no sense of security at home. We are hearing a lot of explosions around us. There is a lot of panic and uncertainty," she added.

She also highlighted the distress being faced by their families back home. “Parents are worried more than us, as they are constantly monitoring the situation through news updates. They are even more scared than us," she said.

With the security situation remaining volatile, the stranded students have urged Indian authorities to intervene at the earliest and ensure their safety until normalcy returns to the region.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content

[VS]

Suggested Reading: