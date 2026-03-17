Census 2027 to list houses in 1st phase; collect population, disability data in second: Centre

Speaking at the launch of India's first-ever handbook on disability for Parliamentarians titled 'Beyond the Visible: A Handbook on Disability Inclusion for Parliamentarians', prepared by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), the Union Minister noted that Census 2027 will be the first such exercise after the enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.