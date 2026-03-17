Electricity rates to decrease over next 5 years due to Mahavitran’s initiatives: CM Fadnavis

In his reply to a question raised by member Chetan Tupe regarding the increase in electricity bills due to reduced benefits from solar energy, CM Fadnavis, who holds the energy department, said that the Mahavitran has achieved the distinction of becoming the largest company in the country by crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore annual revenue milestone. Due to the increasing use of solar energy, industries in the state will now receive up to a 25 per cent discount if they consume electricity during "Solar Hours" (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).