Maha Assembly passes bill to repeal 80 obsolete laws​

Among the repealed laws are several outdated legislations such as The Bengal Alluvion and Diluvion Regulation, 1825; The Acknowledgements of Debts, Interest, Mortgages Regulation, 1827; The Broach and Kaira Encumbered Estates Act, 1877; The Bombay Abkari Act, 1878; The Borstal Schools Act, 1929; The Maharashtra Opium Smoking Act; The Bombay Fodder and Grain Control Act, 1939; The Bombay Cotton Control Act, 1942; and The Bombay Abolition of Whipping Act, 1957.​