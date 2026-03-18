Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for major roads amid official exigencies

Authorities have also highlighted strict parking restrictions along these routes. “Parking will only be allowed in designated areas. No vehicles will be permitted to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road, and Press Road. Vehicles found violating these instructions will be towed and legal action will be taken,” the advisory added.