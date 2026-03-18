Row over Rs 6.2 crore Yamuna boats as toxic froth sparks concern

“It is true that all of us are responsible to some extent for the Yamuna’s water turning pink. Drains used to flow directly into the Yamuna. The Congress ruled for 15 years and the Kejriwal government for 11 years, but there was negligence in installing effluent treatment plants (ETPs). If ETPs had been installed, the water would never have turned pink, it would not have been polluted and fish would not have died. But our government has come to power only a year ago; we have already started the work of cleaning the Yamuna,” he said.