SC quashes criminal case against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings against YouTuber and reality show winner Elvish Yadav in a case involving the procurement and use of snake venom at rave parties in Noida and the NCR, holding that the invocation of provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not legally sustainable.