Premium petrol gets costlier in Rajasthan; little impact on overall sales

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Amid volatility in global crude oil markets and rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of premium petrol (branded fuel). In Rajasthan, the hike, ranging between Rs 2 and Rs 2.3 per litre, has been announced. However, there is some relief as prices of regular petrol remain unchanged for now.