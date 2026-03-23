Musi Riverfront development: Telangana CM promises rehabilitation of all displaced

The CM explained that Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru are facing the threat of rising air pollution, traffic congestion, floods, and other civic problems. Hyderabad is known as the "City of Rocks and Lakes." Although we often refer to it as the "Old City," it represents the original core of the metropolis. The city is home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Charminar, Gulzar Houz, and the Legislative Council building.