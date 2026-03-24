Harish Rana, first Indian allowed passive euthanasia, dies at AIIMS Delhi after 13 years in coma

Earlier this month, on March 11, the Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia for Rana, permitting the withdrawal of life support under strict medical supervision. A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan had ruled that the medical board could exercise its clinical judgment in line with the principles laid down in the landmark 2018 judgment in Common Cause vs Union of India, which recognised the legality of passive euthanasia and living wills.