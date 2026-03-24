PM Modi calls on states for vigilance on migrant workers; cautions of long-term impact of West Asia crisis

Highlighting the disproportionate impact of crises on weaker sections, he added, "During crises, the poor, labourers, and migrant workers are the most affected. Therefore, it must be ensured that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach them on time. Proactive steps should be taken to address the difficulties of migrant workers. It would be very helpful if state governments set up special systems to monitor such situations."