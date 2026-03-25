K'taka deficit under control compared to other Southern states: CM Siddaramaiah

He further stated, "Did the GST rate revision benefit the public? Not significantly. Apart from a slight reduction in the prices of cars and bikes, there has been little benefit. Neither the public nor welfare measures have gained much, while multinational companies and corporate entities have benefited. Despite all this, we estimate that revenue collection will be higher by about Rs 22,573 crore compared to last year’s budget. The estimate of Rs 2.92 lakh crore last year is expected to increase to Rs 3.15 lakh crore this year."