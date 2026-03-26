Assam: Gaurav Gogoi’s aide, over 100 Congress workers join AGP​

Barpeta: Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi waves to the gathering during a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed for the Assam Assembly elections, at Bamundongra in Chenga constituency of Barpeta district on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCAssam)

IANS Agency









Copied Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) In a setback to the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, a close associate of state Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with over 100 party workers, joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Kaliabor on Thursday. ​ Among those who switched sides was Kaliabor Youth Congress president Pinku Kalita, whose move is being seen as politically significant in the constituency. ​ Kalita, along with a large number of Congress supporters, formally joined the AGP in the presence of senior party leader and Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta. ​ Speaking on the occasion, Mahanta welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and expressed confidence that their inclusion would further strengthen the AGP’s grassroots base in Kaliabor. ​ He said that the joining of Congress workers reflects a growing shift in political sentiment in the region. ​ Sources indicated that the leaders and workers decided to leave the Congress after expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s decision to cede the Kaliabor constituency to its ally, Raijor Dal, as part of the seat-sharing arrangements. ​ The move reportedly led to resentment among local Congress members, who felt sidelined in the political process. ​ Addressing the gathering, Pinku Kalita said that the decision to join the AGP was taken in the interest of the people of Kaliabor. ​ He alleged that the Congress leadership had ignored the sentiments of its grassroots workers and supporters. ​ Kalita further stated that the AGP, as part of the NDA alliance, is committed to safeguarding Assam's interests and ensuring development across all regions. ​ The development is expected to affect the political dynamics in Kaliabor, a constituency that has traditionally been considered a Congress stronghold. ​ With elections approaching, political realignments and defections continue to shape the electoral landscape in Assam, with parties intensifying efforts to consolidate support on the ground. ​ --IANS tdr/dan (This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content) Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp Download our app on Play Store