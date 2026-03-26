India-Bangladesh partnership grounded in trust, shared values and common commitment to peace: Kirti Vardhan Singh

"These profound bonds of solidarity continue to underpin our bilateral partnership, which is grounded in trust, shared values, and a common commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region. Our partnership has consistently been guided by a people-centric approach, with a shared focus on improving the everyday lives of our citizens. Whether through expanding connectivity across rail, road, inland waterways, and energy networks, or by facilitating trade and easing the movement of goods and people, our cooperation has always aimed to deliver tangible benefits," he stated.