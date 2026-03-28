Centre appoints 57 arbitrators to expedite 28,000 compensation claims of NH projects in Maharashtra

"Compensation for farmers is often delayed due to pending land acquisition claims, which also leads to project delays. Recognising the gravity of this issue, we pursued this matter with the Central government. With the appointment of 57 new arbitrators, these 28,000 pending cases will now be resolved within a specific timeframe. This decision by the Revenue Department will clear old disputes, ensure timely compensation for project-affected persons, and accelerate the state's development," Minister Bawankule remarked.