HM Amit Shah flays Rahul Gandhi for reposting pro-Naxal slogan​

HM Shah strongly condemned the Congress for nurturing Naxalism during its decades in power. He pointed out that under Manmohan Singh’s government, an extra-constitutional National Advisory Council (NAC) was formed, which included individuals with links to Naxalites. One member was associated with the NGO ‘Aman Vedika’ and was the wife of a Naxalite leader involved in urban kidnappings. Binayak Sen, convicted in a Naxal-related case in 2010, was appointed to the Planning Commission’s Health Steering Committee. ​