BJP Jalpaiguri Sadar candidate files complaint against Abhishek Banerjee over alleged derogatory remarks

Adhikari said, "I passed LLB from Jalpaiguri Law College in 2002 and joined the Jalpaiguri Bar Association in 2003. I am a member of the Rajbanshi community and have been engaged in the legal profession as a member of the community. Speaking in support of Trinamool candidate Krishna Das, Abhishek Banerjee knowingly and intentionally made a personal attack to prevent voters from voting for me; he tried to instill a feeling of enmity and hatred. They have made false allegations against me, which have defamed me. So I filed a complaint against him."