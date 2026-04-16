Sabarimala Review Hearing Day 4 Highlights: SC Says ‘Religion Cannot Be Stripped of its Essential Practices in Name of Social Reform’; Bench Weighs Judicial Limits in Religious Matters

On Wednesday, April 15, the Supreme Court began the fourth day of the proceedings in relation to the Sabarimala reference case. The nine-judge bench hearing the matter held that a religion cannot be stripped of its essential practices in the name of social reform. Calling it one of the ‘hardest things’ to declare the beliefs of millions of people as wrong or erroneous, the court weighed the scope of the judiciary in matters pertaining to religion and its practices during the hearing.

A nine-judge Constitution Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant along with Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice Augustine George Masih, Justice Prasanna B Varale, Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Joymalya, is hearing the Sabarimala reference case. This stems from the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, which had traditionally restricted entry of women aged 10-50. The matter was later referred to a larger bench to settle bigger questions on religious rights. The maiden hearing of this matter was held on April 7th. 2026.