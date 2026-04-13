Supreme Court Declines Interim Relief for Deleted Voters in Bengal—Flags ‘Logical Discrepancies’ in SIR, Highlights ‘Margin of Error’

The Supreme Court on 13 April 2026 raised serious concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, describing the right to vote as “not only constitutional but sentimental,” even as it declined to grant interim relief to voters whose names were deleted ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing petitions from voters excluded from the electoral rolls during the revision exercise. The court noted that approximately 34 lakh appeals had already been filed by affected voters, with 19 appellate tribunals tasked with hearing the cases. Each tribunal, the court observed, was handling more than one lakh appeals.

The voter list was frozen on 9 April 2026, while polling in West Bengal is scheduled in two phases on 23 April and 29 April.

During the hearing, the court emphasised the significance of voting rights in a democracy. “The right to remain on the electoral roll, the right to vote in the country you are born in is not only constitutional but sentimental. It is the biggest expression of nationality and patriotism,” Justice Bagchi observed.

However, the court declined to grant interim voting rights to those whose appeals were pending. CJI Surya Kant said granting such relief was “entirely out of the question,” adding that permitting interim voting could create complications in the electoral process. The court instead directed petitioners to pursue their remedies before the appellate tribunals set up for adjudicating disputes arising from the revision exercise.

The SIR, undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to “purify” the electoral rolls, has resulted in the deletion of over 27 lakh names after adjudication. With appeals now estimated between 25 lakh and 35 lakh, the court highlighted the scale of the challenge facing tribunals.

A major concern raised by the Bench was the introduction of a new “logical discrepancy” category for identifying doubtful voters. Justice Bagchi noted that such a category was not used in similar revision exercises in other states, including Bihar.

“We are not bothered about West Bengal standing out. But no other State has a category called logical discrepancy,” Justice Bagchi observed, questioning the basis of the classification.

The court also pointed to inconsistencies in the ECI’s reliance on the 2002 electoral roll. According to the original SIR notification, voters listed in the 2002 roll were not required to submit additional documents. However, during the West Bengal revision, exclusions appeared to be linked to discrepancies related to that list.

Justice Bagchi noted that the ECI had earlier taken an “unequivocal” stand in Bihar that voters listed in the 2002 roll need not furnish additional documentation. The deviation in West Bengal raised concerns about fairness and consistency in the process.

When the Commission argued that voters were required to prove they were the same individuals listed in the 2002 roll, the court observed that the position appeared to have changed during proceedings. “Now you are improvising the submissions made earlier,” Justice Bagchi remarked.