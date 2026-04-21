Jharkhand govt changes school timings amid heatwave, yellow alert issued

Ranchi, April 20 (IANS) In view of the severe heatwave conditions in Jharkhand, the state government has revised school timings to provide relief to students, while the Health Department has issued a yellow alert and asked all districts to remain on high alert.
According to an order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department on Monday, classes in all government, government‑aided and private schools across the state will be held in the morning from April 21.
Classes from KG to Class 8 will run from 7 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., while Classes 9 to 12 will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. However, teachers and non‑teaching staff of government schools will remain present from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to carry out non‑teaching work.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has issued a yellow alert in view of rising temperatures. Disaster Management and Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari has instructed all district administrations to stay alert and ensure necessary preparedness.
According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in around 10 districts of the state may range between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius, with a further rise of 3 to 5 degrees likely in the coming days.
Daltonganj was the hottest place in the state on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in the capital, Ranchi, hovered around 39 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has also warned of heatwave conditions in several areas and advised people to avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 p.m. There is also a possibility of strong winds and lightning in some regions.
The Health Department has directed all hospitals and community and primary health centres to ensure adequate stock of ORS, IV fluids and essential medicines. People experiencing symptoms of heatstroke have been advised to seek immediate medical attention.
District administrations have been asked to keep drinking water arrangements, shade, temporary shelters and ambulance services on alert. The public has also been advised not to venture out on an empty stomach, wear light cotton clothing, and drink plenty of water.
--IANS
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