Bengal polls: ECI highlights strong voter enthusiasm as women, youth turn out in large numbers

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday expressed optimism over voter participation in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, sharing multiple posts highlighting strong turnout, especially among women and young electors.
In a post on X, the ECI said, “Early morning queues of our Women voters - enthusiasm at its peak in the festival of Democracy. Glimpses of women voters at a polling station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.” The ECI underscored the growing participation of women voters as polling began across the state.
In another message, the poll body wrote, “Election spirit! Early morning queue of enthusiastic voters in the Phase 2 of West Bengal Elections 2026, STEP OUT & VOTE,” encouraging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.
Highlighting youth engagement, the Commission also shared a post celebrating first-time participation. It said, “That smile says it all. A young elector after casting his vote at a PS in 161 Ballygunge AC, under DEO Kolkata South… Your vote is your voice. Don’t miss your moment. #GoVote”
The posts reflect the Commission’s focus on encouraging high voter turnout, particularly among women and young voters, in what is being closely watched as a key electoral phase.
Polling began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for 142 constituencies across six districts in West Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata, in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections.
The process started amid mild tension in certain pockets from the very first hour. In the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, which is witnessing a high-profile political contest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Kartik Banerjee was cautioned by central forces for assembling near a police station with more persons than permitted. Security personnel advised him not to gather near polling stations in groups exceeding the allowed limit of four.
At the adjacent Rashbehari constituency, also in South Kolkata, tension was reported after allegations that Trinamool Congress workers were preventing Congress booth agents from entering a polling booth. The Congress accused the ruling party of “hooliganism” during the early hours of voting.
Despite these incidents, polling continued across the state under tight security arrangements, with authorities monitoring turnout levels amid visible enthusiasm among voters.
--IANS
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