BJP candidates cast votes; Ratna Debnath flags EVM issue, Saikat Sarkar cites poll violence

In the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, which is witnessing a battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Minister's brother, Kartik Banerjee, was cautioned by central forces for assembling near a police station with companions in excess of the permitted number. The central forces cautioned him not to assemble near a polling station with more than four persons at a time.