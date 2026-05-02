J&K officials suspend licence of milk unit in Bijbehara over violations over violations

Srinagar, May 1 (IANS) The licence of a milk unit in Bijbehara town of J&K's Anantnag district was suspended on Friday for multiple violations, an official statement said
The licence of a milk collection unit operating at Semthan in Bijbehara was suspended after a video surfaced allegedly showing unsafe handling of milk, and subsequent inspection revealed multiple violations, it said.
As per an order issued by the Assistant Commissioner and Designated Officer, Food Safety. Anantnag, the action follows receipt of a social media video purportedly depicting an employee of the firm M/S Bulk Milk Cooler (JKMPCL), tasting milk with his tongue and then discharging the leftover milk back into containers intended for public consumption.
The order reads that, pursuant to the video, an authorised Food Safety Officer inspected the premises on April 29 to assess compliance with relevant provisions of law. The inspection report highlighted several deviations and recommended suspension of the licence.
Among the violations recorded were storage of chemicals, including diesel and cleaning agents, in the milk storage and cooler section, use of non-food-grade plastic containers in milk handling, water storage tanks without covers or lids, and lack of proper hygienic practices at the facility.
The order further reads that processing and storage of high-risk food items under such conditions amounts to a violation of Schedule IV of the Food Safety and Standards Act and may pose a threat to public health.
Exercising powers under Section 36 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the designated officer has suspended the unit’s licence issued under registration number 11025010000289 with immediate effect, until further orders.
The operator has also been directed not to carry out any kind of activity within the said premises till further directions.
Authorities in Kashmir have been carrying out food safety audits of many establishments dealing with essential items like medicines, edibles, etc., to ensure consumer safety.
--IANS
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