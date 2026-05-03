Assam poll results to decide fate of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi among others

Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore. A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders. The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats. Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats. Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.