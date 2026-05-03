Assam poll results to decide fate of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi among others

Guwahati, May 3 (IANS) The electoral contest in Assam will reach its decisive stage on Monday when counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections begins across the state amid elaborate security arrangements, with the outcome set to determine whether the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power for a third consecutive term or the opposition alliance makes a breakthrough.
Election officials said on Sunday that counting will be conducted at 40 centres spread across Assam’s 35 districts. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) containing votes from all 126 Assembly constituencies have been secured in strong rooms under round-the-clock surveillance ahead of the counting process.
Authorities have made special arrangements in districts with larger constituencies. In Nagaon, counting will take place at three separate venues, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat will each have two counting centres.
To maintain law and order, a multi-layered security system has been put in place. Twenty-five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for guarding counting centres and strong rooms. In addition, around 800 unarmed police personnel will be engaged in transporting EVMs from storage locations to counting halls under supervision.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel had earlier said two additional CAPF companies would remain on static reserve duty. Besides, 93 companies of the State Armed Police have already been stationed across districts.
Authorities have also arranged 85 special assault teams to respond swiftly to any untoward incident during counting.
Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore. A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders. The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats. Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats. Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.
Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.
Prominent candidates whose fate will be decided include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, MP Akhil Gogoi and AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
The results are expected to shape Assam’s political course for the next five years and will be closely watched across the Northeast.
--IANS
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