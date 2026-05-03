Tamil Nadu at crucial political crossroads as state awaits verdict

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu stands at a crucial political crossroads as the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections will be taken up on Monday, with the ruling DMK seeking another term, the AIADMK-BJP alliance fighting to regain lost ground, and actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the biggest new variable in the state’s Dravidian political landscape.