Tamil Nadu at crucial political crossroads as state awaits verdict

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu stands at a crucial political crossroads as the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections will be taken up on Monday, with the ruling DMK seeking another term, the AIADMK-BJP alliance fighting to regain lost ground, and actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the biggest new variable in the state’s Dravidian political landscape.
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by actor-politician Seeman, is also in the fray, leading to a tough four-cornered contest in the state.
Polling was held on April 23 for all 234 Assembly constituencies, and the Election Commission has confirmed that 4.88 crore voters cast their ballots. Counting will be held on May 4.
For Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the election is a test of whether the DMK’s welfare-heavy governance model, social justice plank and alliance management can withstand anti-incumbency.
The DMK-led front has projected confidence, with Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai claiming that the alliance could cross 200 seats.
The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has attempted to consolidate anti-DMK votes through its alliance with the BJP, PMK and AMMK.
However, the presence of the BJP within the alliance has made the contest ideologically sharper, particularly in a state where Dravidian politics has traditionally resisted the BJP’s national narrative.
The most unpredictable factor is Vijay’s TVK. Several exit polls have indicated a strong debut for the party, with one projection giving the TVK a surprisingly high tally, even as most polls placed the DMK ahead.
Vijay has positioned his party as politically opposed to the DMK and ideologically opposed to the BJP, making him a potential kingmaker if the verdict is fractured.
The election has also brought security concerns to centre stage. The TVK has urged enhanced protection at counting centres after incidents targeting party offices, while the authorities have prepared security arrangements across counting locations.
Beyond the immediate numbers, the verdict may decide whether Tamil Nadu continues with the familiar DMK-AIADMK bipolar order or enters a new phase of multi-cornered politics.
A clear DMK victory would strengthen Stalin’s leadership and reinforce the ruling alliance’s dominance. An AIADMK-led comeback would revive Palaniswami’s stature and validate his alliance strategy. A strong TVK performance, even without power, could reshape the state’s political grammar ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
As Tamil Nadu waits for Monday’s verdict, the central question is no longer only who forms the government, but whether the state’s long-standing Dravidian political structure is about to be rewritten.
--IANS
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