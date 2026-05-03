Three-tier security in Assam for counting of votes

Guwahati, May 3 (IANS) Assam has completed extensive security and administrative preparations ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections scheduled for Monday, with authorities across districts placing strong rooms and counting centres under tight surveillance to ensure a peaceful and transparent process.
Officials said on Sunday that elaborate three-tier security arrangements have been enforced at multiple counting venues, including in Lakhimpur district, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from five Assembly constituencies are being guarded at the Lakhimpur Government Higher Secondary School.
Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said all necessary arrangements for the counting exercise have been finalised.
According to the schedule, counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 a.m., followed by counting of EVM votes from 8.30 a.m.
Authorities have also set up 14 counting tables at each designated centre in the district to facilitate the process and ensure timely completion of counting.
In Upper Assam's Sivasagar district, the administration has deployed 391 personnel for the counting process covering the Demow, Sivasagar and Nazira Assembly constituencies.
Separate halls and dedicated arrangements have been made for postal ballot counting in line with Election Commission norms.
District administrations elsewhere have also stepped up security measures around counting premises and strong rooms, while senior officers reviewed preparedness during the day.
Restrictions have been imposed in certain sensitive areas to maintain order and regulate movement near counting centres.
The Assembly polls, held on April 9, are being viewed as politically significant for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Congress-led alliance.
The NDA is seeking a third straight term in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while the Congress and its allies have expressed confidence of mounting a serious challenge after forming a broader Opposition coalition.
Political activity intensified on the eve of counting, with candidates, party leaders and supporters closely monitoring developments across Assembly constituencies.
Security agencies have been directed to remain on alert after the declaration of results to prevent any untoward incidents.
Several exit polls released after voting have indicated an edge for the NDA, with many predicting a comfortable majority for the BJP-led alliance.
Opposition parties, however, have dismissed such projections and claimed the final verdict would favour them.
Results on Monday are expected to determine the political direction of Assam for the next five years and are being watched closely across the Northeast.
--IANS
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